WAVERLY— The Pike County Soil and Water Conservation District is now taking orders for its 2022 Tree and Wildlife packet sale.
Among items available are deciduous trees like black cherry and black walnut; coniferous trees such as Norway spruce and eastern white pine; and speciality items like hazelnuts and butternuts.
Other supplies are as followed:
- Northern Red Oak
- Sugar Maple
- White Oak
- Bald Cypress
- Eastern Redcedar
- Virginia Pine
- American Elderberry
- PawPaw
- Persimmon
- American Plum
- Black Locust
- Eastern Redbud
- Sourwood
- Tulip Poplar
- Dwarf Bartlett Pear
- Shiitake Mushroom
A postcard or email will be sent to confirm exact pick up date, location, and times. Be sure to include the number of packets ordered and your correct address and telephone number on the order form. Please complete the enclosed order form and mail it with your payment to Pike SWCD 11752 State Route 104, Waverly, Ohio 45690
For order for visit www.hips.laesclandwateroonservationdistrict.org, The Pike Soil and Water Conservation District reserves the right to substitute species in the Specialty Tree Packets, Erosion Control Seed Mix, Ohio pollinator mix, and Wildlife Food Plot Seed based upon availability.
Due to the COMID-19, the organization is taking extra precautions to keep landowners and staff sale. Additionally, they work with a number of different suppliers and availability of items offered could potentially be affected by this pandemic.
More information can be found on PCSWD Facebook page and website. The ordering deadline is Feb. 10, 2022.
