As the entire community has been affected by the recent COVID-19 outbreak, so has the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library of Pike County. While the doors have been closed, digital resources have still been available online through our website and our Facebook page. However, even though the physical opening of all library branches has been delayed until Monday, June 1 at the earliest, we are happy to start providing curbside pick-up beginning on Tuesday, May 12.
The decision to delay opening for walk-in services was based on many factors, but heavily based on the fact that adequate cleaning supplies needed to keep our patrons and staff safe are severely limited. The decision was also influenced by Governor Mike Dewine’s urging to limit places of gathering. The majority of libraries in the state have also decided to delay opening and restrict services to digital resources and curbside pick-up, all with the goal of keeping everyone as safe as possible during this time.
Curbside services for the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library of Pike County will begin Tuesday, May 12. The times for this service will be 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at all locations, and at the Waverly location ONLY on Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. To utilize this service, please call the library location you wish to go to (phone numbers listed below) and request the specific items you would like to check out. Limitations are in place regarding the amount of items each card holder is able to get. Current library rules apply with this service, such as only five videos per patron. In addition, we will limit 10 items total per patron per pick-up, and one pick-up per day per patron.
Please have your valid library card ready when you call (good standing with any fines less than $5), as the information on it will be required. You may also put our library’s items on hold via our website at www.pikecountylibrary.org , but will still need to call the location to set up a pick-up time. When you have arrived, a library staff member will bring the items you requested out to your vehicle. Have your library card ready so we can confirm identity.
This service is for picking up items. No other transactions will be handled curbside. We ask that you please utilize the drop boxes available at all locations to return items that you are bringing back to the library. For safety, all returned items will be quarantined for 48 hours, and then disinfected before going back on the shelf again for the next checkout. The library reserves the right to cancel or limit curbside pick-up due to weather, limited staffing, or problems with patron cards. Curbside pick-up is a new service, and we hope to make it as smooth as possible for both the library and the patrons.
Please visit the library website at www.pikecountylibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page for updates. Below are the phone numbers for each library location.
Waverly (740) 947-4921
Eastern (740) 226-4408
Western (740) 493-1745
Piketon (740) 289-3064
