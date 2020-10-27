The 2020-2021 Winter Crisis Program of the Community Action Committee (CAC) of Pike County will begin on Nov. 2 and run through March 31.

According to CAC, this is a heating assistance program that may provide a one-time payment toward a heating utility/bulk fuel service and/ or furnace repair for those who meet the program eligibility requirements.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule a telephone appointment with The Community Action Committee of Pike County. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 740-289-4525.

Clients must fax, email or, drop off the following documents before their phone appointment. They may do so by faxing to 740-289-4148, email to cacsocialservices@pikecac.org , or use the drop off box outside agency double doors.

• Copies of their most recent energy bills;

• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member;

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members;

• Proof of disability (if applicable);

• Additional information may be needed.

According to CAC, walk-in appointments are for those who are in a crisis situation. You must call into the agency at 740-289-4525 between 8 and 8:30 a.m., starting Nov. 2 through March 31. Phone appointments will be made until 8:30 a.m. or until schedule is filled. Any clients remaining will be asked to try to call back again the next day. CAC said they will be making same-day telephone appointments for Nov. 2 through Nov. 6 for those who call in between 8 and 8:30 a.m. You may be scheduled as late as 3:30 p.m. for your phone appointment.

For more information about the features of the Winter Crisis Program, contact The Community Action Committee of Pike County at 740-289-2375. For more information about Energy Assistance Programs call (800)282-0880, Monday through Friday (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance) and for a list of Energy Assistance Providers select option 2, or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov

