The 2020-2021 Winter Crisis Program of the Community Action Committee (CAC) of Pike County will begin on Nov. 2 and run through March 31.
According to CAC, this is a heating assistance program that may provide a one-time payment toward a heating utility/bulk fuel service and/ or furnace repair for those who meet the program eligibility requirements.
To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule a telephone appointment with The Community Action Committee of Pike County. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 740-289-4525.
Clients must fax, email or, drop off the following documents before their phone appointment. They may do so by faxing to 740-289-4148, email to cacsocialservices@pikecac.org , or use the drop off box outside agency double doors.
• Copies of their most recent energy bills;
• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member;
• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members;
• Proof of disability (if applicable);
• Additional information may be needed.
According to CAC, walk-in appointments are for those who are in a crisis situation. You must call into the agency at 740-289-4525 between 8 and 8:30 a.m., starting Nov. 2 through March 31. Phone appointments will be made until 8:30 a.m. or until schedule is filled. Any clients remaining will be asked to try to call back again the next day. CAC said they will be making same-day telephone appointments for Nov. 2 through Nov. 6 for those who call in between 8 and 8:30 a.m. You may be scheduled as late as 3:30 p.m. for your phone appointment.
For more information about the features of the Winter Crisis Program, contact The Community Action Committee of Pike County at 740-289-2375. For more information about Energy Assistance Programs call (800)282-0880, Monday through Friday (hearing impaired clients may dial 711 for assistance) and for a list of Energy Assistance Providers select option 2, or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.