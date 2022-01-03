Peach

Peach is a very sweet, loving dog who needs a new family. She is 7 months old, weighs 37 pounds, vaccinated and treated for parasites. Please contact us us on Facebook to set up an appointment to meet her.

For more information on  and other dogs, visit Pike Pet Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”

