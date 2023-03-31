Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Davis, Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney Shane Tieman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton announce that three people have been arrested in a Human Trafficking Operation conducted by the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force.
On March 25, 2023, a joint operation into possible human trafficking was conducted by the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. This operation culminated in the arrest of three individuals.
Arrested was Ronald Whitley III, age 34 from 1809 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg for two counts of promoting prostitution, both felonies of the fourth degree.
Kaylee Maynard, age 29 from 1117 Boren Blvd., Wheelersburg on one count of promoting prostitution, a felony of the fourth degree.
Janelle Schmidt, age 34 from 1210 Robinson Avenue, Portsmouth, on a FTA warrant. Ms. Schmidt will be offered treatment on her charges from this operation.
The victims in this case will be offered the opportunity for treatment and other community resources. If you are or anyone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, please contact the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force at 740-354-5656 or drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. You can stay anonymous.
Assisting the Task Force in this operation were Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit and Waverly Police Department.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.