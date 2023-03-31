badge

Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Pike County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Davis, Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney Shane Tieman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton announce that three people have been arrested in a Human Trafficking Operation conducted by the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force.

On March 25, 2023, a joint operation into possible human trafficking was conducted by the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. This operation culminated in the arrest of three individuals.


