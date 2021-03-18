It is quite common in local government to encounter issues that have grown over time which must be resolved. In order to come to a solution in these cases, there is often a bit of controversy, but a resolution can be found by cooperation and compromise. This seems to be the case in a discrepancy that recently arose in Pike County.
There has long been a disagreement between the Pike County Board of Commissioners and the village of Waverly regarding sewage billing between the two parties. For a number of years there was disparity attached to each billing cycle and the accuracy of the meters which determined the regular monthly cost for sewage service.
In 2019, the Ohio EPA was contacted in an effort to help reach an agreement on the accuracy of the meters. The OEPA successfully reached a determination on the accuracy of the two meters in question and helped both sides come to an understanding on what an accurate billing plan should look like.
After this determination, the Village Council of Waverly met and agreed to the new plan by a vote of 5 to 1. The new plan consisted of a $25 per household flat rate sewage charge to the county each month. Members of the Pike County Board of Commissioners were also in attendance at that meeting, and it seemed that the longstanding issue was well on its way to being resolved.
The Mayor’s report from that Dec. 3, 2019 meeting is very specific and states the following, “Mayor Kempton shared the summary of the last meeting with the County Commissioners and the Ohio EPA on the sewer bills. The information packet was shared with the Council. The information provided by the EPA is very detailed. The sewer bill covers the Denver Road lift station (also referred to as the Howard Road Lift Station later in this story, and letters between the two parties) and the U.S. 23 station. The Denver Road meter was flooded out repeatedly. There was a non-functioning valve that was unknown to all involved. The meter and valve will need complete reconstruction and repair. The readings that were being used were bogus. Electric meter readings were used to calculate the pump reading. The EPA performed a study on the pump specifications and the capabilities of the pump. The conclusion is the bills need to be adjusted based on the actual capabilities of the meter from the EPA study … All parties agreed on the EPA adjusted dollar values and to work together moving forward. The county will be charged $25.00 per month per household. The County Commissioners have verbally agreed to fix the meter quickly within 30 days. The Commissioners would like the late fees waived and use the money to repair the Denver Road meter … discussion on the late fees total being approximately $25,000.00. Mayor Kempton stated the county was not aware the station was theirs to maintain and monitor. Once the meter and valve are repaired and routine maintenance performed by the county the issue should not occur again.”
Also during this time, the County Commissioners issued a “good faith” payment of $150,000 to the village for past due payments and in faith that the issue had come to a resolution and that they would be charged accurately in the future.
On March 4, the Village of Waverly sent a letter to the Pike County Board of Commissioners calling for multiple missed payments to be sent to the village. In this letter, the Village of Waverly made the claim that during the period after the billing method which had been laid out by the OEPA was agreed upon by both parties, the county had still neglected to pay for the past 3 years.
To clarify, Waverly Mayor Greg Kempton has acknowledged to the News Watchman that the letter was specifically referring to one of the two meters which had previously been in question: the Howard Rd. Lift Station (listed as Denver Rd. in the mayor’s report), which is listed at the top of the letter.
He also acknowledged that the county did follow through on their promise to fix the broken meter and that they had caught up on payments during this period for one of the meters, for which he says the bill was quickly amended and is billed in a separate account. The mayor says that the only issue he intended to bring up by writing the letter was the payments the Village believed had been rightfully due them from the Commissioners that had not yet been paid during the period after the agreement.
On March 11, the County Commissioners wrote a return letter to the Village addressing the claims that were made. In their response, the commissioners stated that they had received the Village’s letter “providing accurate billing for the first time in over 3 years.” The commissioners stated that because of their serious fiduciary responsibility to over 27,000 citizens, they did not intend to pay bills they felt were “vastly inflated and inaccurate”.
The main point made by the commissioners in the letter was that they would require the accurate billing that was agreed upon before making sewage payments. The commissioners also stated in the letter that the correct bill which was determined by the Ohio EPA was “nearly identical to what the Pike County Sewer District had calculated.”
Since the exchange of letters, both parties have agreed that the trajectory of this issue has been greatly corrected. Mayor Kempton has acknowledged the commissioners’ fulfillment of the adjusted billing amount since the exchange of letters, which was included in the letter from the Village Council to the County Commissioners. The Waverly Mayor also noted that an adjusted bill will be sent to the commissioners shortly in regards to the other meter’s bill which had not yet been adjusted. Once that final adjusted bill is received, the county says it fully intends on paying the correct amount and moving forward with the plan which was agreed upon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.