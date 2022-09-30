Besver Oktoberfest Queen Candidates Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Photo submitted by Stephanie Wicker Photo submitted by Stephanie Wicker Photo submitted by Stephanie Wicker Photo submitted by Stephanie Wicker Photo submitted by Stephanie Wicker Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save These five young ladies will by vying for title of 2022 Beaver Oktoberfest Queen. The Queen ceremony will be held Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at the First National Bank Stage. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bever Beacver Oktoberfest Queen Queen Young Lady First National Bank Vie Candidate Bever Oktoberfest Queen Ceremony Besver Oktoberfest Queen Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now George Wagner IV murder trial reaches two-week point Waverly’s comeback bid comes up just short Nan Whaley visits USW Local 731 Murder trial of George Wagner IV in third week of testimony Criminal Investigator takes stand in Wagner murder trial Trending Recipes
