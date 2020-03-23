Due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19, Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) will no longer allow visitors. This is to ensure the health and safety of our patients, our staff and our community. These restrictions begin Saturday, March 21.
Exceptions to this policy include:
• Patients receiving special care (i.e. hospice, palliative or end-of-life care)
• Maternity (one support person)
These policies are effective March 21, 2020 and apply to all SOMC locations.
Visitors will be screened before entering the facility and may be asked to leave if they’ve had symptoms (fever, dry cough, shortness of breath) in the last 24 hours or exposures in the last 14 days. All visitors must wash their hands, or use hand sanitizer, when entering and leaving rooms.
SOMC will regularly review and update visitation restrictions as needed, which may include the addition of more restrictive guidelines. We thank you for your cooperation and patience during this unique event.
