Vanguard Ministries, located at 706 E. Main Street in Piketon, will be hosting a "Back to School Bash" on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Everything is free. There will be food, fun and a clothing give-away. 

For more information, please call Jan Conley at (740) 466-6059 or Cristy Shanks at (740) 222-8547. 

Load comments