State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) today announced the Ohio Department of Education (ODE), in collaboration with BroadbandOhio, awarded over $3 million in funding to provide hotspots and internet-enabled devices to students in the 17th Senate District.
"COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges as we continue to navigate through the current school year," Peterson said. "I am glad that the BroadbandOhio Connectivity Grant will help to remove barriers that may be faced by students attending school virtually this year."
The State of Ohio set aside $50 million of state funding for this grant program through the federal CARES Act. The Ohio Department of Education, with BroadbandOhio, provided Ohio schools and Education Service Centers with the opportunity to apply for these funds and awardees were notified at the beginning of September.
For more information on the BroadbandOhio Connectivity Grant, and for a full list of the local school districts receiving the awards, go to https://ohio-k12.help/broadbandohio-connectivity-grant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.