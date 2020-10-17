State Senator Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) today announced the Ohio Department of Education (ODE), in collaboration with BroadbandOhio, awarded over $3 million in funding to provide hotspots and internet-enabled devices to students in the 17th Senate District.

"COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges as we continue to navigate through the current school year," Peterson said. "I am glad that the BroadbandOhio Connectivity Grant will help to remove barriers that may be faced by students attending school virtually this year."

The State of Ohio set aside $50 million of state funding for this grant program through the federal CARES Act. The Ohio Department of Education, with BroadbandOhio, provided Ohio schools and Education Service Centers with the opportunity to apply for these funds and awardees were notified at the beginning of September.

 For more information on the BroadbandOhio Connectivity Grant, and for a full list of the local school districts receiving the awards, go to https://ohio-k12.help/broadbandohio-connectivity-grant

Load comments