Congressman Brad Wenstrup, D.P.M., offered the following statement after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), awarded $3,119,729 to the Ohio Department of Health for COVID-19 efforts in rural communities:
“Hospitals in rural communities, who already face funding challenges under normal conditions, have been hit especially hard by the pandemic. This funding that is provided by the CARES Act will help these hospitals expand testing, purchase PPE, and continue serving patients. I thank all of the doctors, nurses, and health care workers who are on the front lines of this pandemic, treating patients and saving lives,” said Congressman Wenstrup.
Background:
In March, Congress passed the CARES Act to support Americans in the fight against coronavirus, which included $150 million in funding to the HRSA’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy to assist hospitals funded through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program (SHIP). You can read more about the grant recipients at https://www.hrsa.gov/rural-health/coronavirus-cares-FY2020-awards
The Ohio State Office of Rural Health applied for this funding on behalf of 37 SHIP hospitals, five of which serve Ohio’s Second Congressional District:
• Adams County Regional Medical Center
• Adena Pike Medical Center
• Greenfield Area Medical Center
• Highland District Hospital
• King's Daughters Medical Center Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.