CHILLICOTHE- On Saturday, Nov. 6, scouts across Ohio will be visiting Goodwill stores to earn a special patch for the fall Good Turn Day.
All nine of the Goodwill of South Central Ohio stores will participate in the special event. The idea of Good Turn Day is to provide Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts an opportunity to do a “good turn” in their community by collecting
used clothing, books, housewares, and other items to donate to Goodwill.
“We’re excited to participate in Good Turn Day again, and we appreciate what the scouts do for Goodwill,” said Goodwill of South Central Ohio CEO Marvin Jones. “The scouts’ efforts will help Goodwill with its mission as a nonprofit organization to partner with individuals with disabilities and challenges to help them lead the lives they envision across our eight-county region.”
Goodwill stores have awarded nearly 500 patches over the last five Good Turn Days. Scouts earn a patch by donating a large bag (or equivalent) of items or volunteering for an hour in one of our stores.
Limited volunteering will be available at our stores on Nov. 6. Those scouts wanting to volunteer must schedule a time by emailing jona.ison@gwisco.org or calling 740-702-4000 Ext. 135 no later than Monday, Nov. 1.
Donations for Good Turn Day may be dropped off anytime during business hours (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Nov. 6 at our stores in Athens, Chillicothe, Circleville, Jackson, Logan, McArthur, Washington Court House, and Waverly.
The Waverly Goodwill is located at 10954 US-23 in Waverly.
