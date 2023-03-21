For over 100 years, the city of Chillicothe has had essentially only one healthcare option. Starting in 2024, the community will have multiple choices for various services including urgent care, primary care, orthopedics, cardiology and vascular surgery, general surgery and more. This additional choice is proudly represented by CohenOrthopedic, LLC, the Great Seal Medical Group, LLC, and ValueHealth.

“I look at the land and the components that will make up the development as the finale of my career of giving back,” said Dr. Brian Cohen. As of today, the 47 acres off River Road in Chillicothe, Ohio is owned by CohenOrthopedic, LLC and will be used to develop a healthcare facility prided on patient and employee safety and experience.


