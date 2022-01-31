Last week, Atomic Credit Union Regional Manager Geoff Grimes, along with Waverly Assistant Branch Manager Ashley Wilson and Waverly Branch Manager Olga Beekman, presented a $500 check on behalf of the Credit Union to the Piketon High School Softball Program for the 2022 athletic year.
Atomic Credit Union donates to Piketon High School softball
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.