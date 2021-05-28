Atomic Credit Union will be the official Oktoberfest Stage Sponsor during the 2021 festival, scheduled for Thursday, October 7th through Sunday, October 10th.
The Credit Union provided the Beaver Oktoberfest Committee with a $3,000 check for the sponsorship.
