Beaver Oktoberfest stage sponsor

Photo caption: (Left) Taylor Osborn, Atomic Credit Union of Beaver Branch Manager, presents a check to Stephanie Wicker, President of the Beaver Oktoberfest Committee

Atomic Credit Union will be the official Oktoberfest Stage Sponsor during the 2021 festival, scheduled for Thursday, October 7th through Sunday, October 10th.

The Credit Union provided the Beaver Oktoberfest Committee with a $3,000 check for the sponsorship.

