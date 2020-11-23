Tom and Kay White, 115 West Fifth Street, Waverly, will celebrate their Golden Anniversary on Nov. 26, 2020.
The couple were married on Nov. 26, 1970, Thanksgiving Day, at the Otway Christian Union Church, Otway, Ohio, with the late Rev. Lawrence Rhoads performing the ceremony.
Now both retired, the couple are parents of three sons: Jim/Rhonda of Chillicothe, Sean/Paula of Waverly, and Keith/Amy of Grove City. They are the grandparents of three fine grandsons and great grandparents of one adorable boy.
The couple attend the Dailyville Free Will Baptist Church.
