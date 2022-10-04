Piketon Park - Patterson and Lucas Streets

This park, located at the corner of Patterson Street and Lucas Street, in Piketon was the topic of discussion during the Piketon Village Council meeting Monday evening. Steven Neal, who lives nearby, complained about juveniles being in the park after dark and their behavior on the park. Mayor Billy Spencer said the village would "the best we can" to have police patrol the park after dark.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

PIKETON - Steven Neal, a resident, who came to the September 6 meeting of council complaining about activity in the park, located at Lucas Street and Patterson Street,  returned to Piketon Village Council Monday evening.

“I came in here a month ago,” Neal began. ”I talked about the park, asked for help, asked for a police presence, asked for the speeding to get somewhat under control, and I know they can’t sit there all day long.”

