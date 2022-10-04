This park, located at the corner of Patterson Street and Lucas Street, in Piketon was the topic of discussion during the Piketon Village Council meeting Monday evening. Steven Neal, who lives nearby, complained about juveniles being in the park after dark and their behavior on the park. Mayor Billy Spencer said the village would "the best we can" to have police patrol the park after dark.
PIKETON - Steven Neal, a resident, who came to the September 6 meeting of council complaining about activity in the park, located at Lucas Street and Patterson Street, returned to Piketon Village Council Monday evening.
“I came in here a month ago,” Neal began. ”I talked about the park, asked for help, asked for a police presence, asked for the speeding to get somewhat under control, and I know they can’t sit there all day long.”
Neal said that no tickets had been given on his street and people are still speeding.
“I was assured the kids would be leaving at dark,” Neal said.
Neal stated he has called the sheriff’s office quite a few times, texted two different police officers, and texted the mayor.
“For the past month, I have still been dealing with these kids at night time,” Neal said. "In the past month, they have thrown my neighbors' cat,” Neal said.
Neal then brandished a metal pole that he got off one of the kids. Neal said they were beating everything in the park with it.
“I noticed five or six fights, a kid's behind, a girl walking around without her top on. I get they’re kids. I get they’re going to be noisy, but when they start destroying and destructing stuff and when they’re walking around showing their privates, it’s getting a little bit out of hand.”
Neal said all he is asking for is a police officer, after dark, to make a trip around the park and make the kids leave.
“We can’t stay there,” Piketon mayor Billy Spencer said. “We’ll be there as much as we can.”
Councilman Dennis Foreman asked if it was the same group of kids, and Neal responded that it was.
“We need to get these kids’ names, and they got to go,” Foreman said. “We wouldn’t let anyone else do the village that way. If we got the same people … take their names and they got to go.”
Police Chief Jim Nelson explained that we can’t say somebody has to go.
“We have to catch them doing something,” Nelson said. “I’ve sat in my car (not a police cruiser) behind Giovanni’s. Every time we’ve been, they are just sitting there.”
