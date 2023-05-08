COLUMUS, Ohio – Ohio’s wild turkey hunters have checked a total of 12,755 birds through Sunday, May 7 during the 2023 spring hunting season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
Last year, hunters harvested 9,353 turkeys over the same time period in the 2022 spring turkey season. The three-year average for wild turkeys checked through this point in the season (2020 to 2022) is 11,784 birds. This year’s total statewide total represents 16 days of hunting since the south zone opened on April 22, nine days of hunting in the northeast zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull counties) since April 29, and the 1,823 turkeys harvested over the two-day youth hunting weekend April 15-16.
The top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest in the 2023 season so far are Muskingum (368), Gallia (365), Tuscarawas (356), Monroe (347), Belmont (329), Coshocton (323), Meigs (321), Adams (314), Guernsey (308), and Jefferson (306). Pike County has had 206 turkeys harvested the season.
The Division of Wildlife has issued 48,231 spring turkey permits that are valid throughout the spring hunting season.
Hunting in the state’s northeast zone is open until Sunday, May 28. The season in the rest of the state will remain open until Sunday, May 21. Statewide, turkey hunting is now permitted from 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset. The season bag limit is one bearded turkey. Find more information in Ohio’s 2022-23 hunting and trapping regulations booklet.
Hunters are required to have a valid hunting license in addition to a spring turkey permit, unless exempted. Successful hunters are required to game-check their turkey no later than 11:30 p.m. on the day of harvest. Game check, licenses, and permits are available on the HuntFish OH app, via the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System, or at a participating license agent. Game check can also be done by phone at 1-877-TAG-IT-OHIO (877-824-4864).
Find more information about Ohio’s wild turkey hunting at wildohio.gov.
The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
