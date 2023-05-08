turkey

There have 169 wild turkeys harvested in Pike County this season. Muskingum County has had the most turkeys harvested checking in with a number of with 316.

 Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife

COLUMUS, Ohio – Ohio’s wild turkey hunters have checked a total of 12,755 birds through Sunday, May 7 during the 2023 spring hunting season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Last year, hunters harvested 9,353 turkeys over the same time period in the 2022 spring turkey season. The three-year average for wild turkeys checked through this point in the season (2020 to 2022) is 11,784 birds. This year’s total statewide total represents 16 days of hunting since the south zone opened on April 22, nine days of hunting in the northeast zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull counties) since April 29, and the 1,823 turkeys harvested over the two-day youth hunting weekend April 15-16.


