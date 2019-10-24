Shawnee State University President Jeffrey Bauer has released the President's List for the Summer Semester 2019.
To be named on the list, students must be full-time and have achieved a grade point average of 4.0.
Tyler Tackett, of Piketon, was named to the president's list for the Summer Semester 2019. He is a Medical Laboratory major.
