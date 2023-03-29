The opening of one small business has given another the opportunity to begin.

Jilly Rae's Childrens Boutique had its beginnings inside Impressive Designs Boutique. Both businesses are located at 300 N. East St., Waverly. Amanda Hoover, owner of Jilly Rae's Childrens Boutique, began as a vendor inside of Impressive Designs Boutique, which is owned by Alecia Dixon. Impressive Designs is in the front part, while Jilly Rae's is in the back room and also has a door located on the E. North Street side of the building.


