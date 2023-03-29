A variety of children's items are available inside Jilly Rae's Childrens Boutique, located at 300 N. East Street, Waverly. The shop is owned by Amanda Hoover and shares the same building as Impressive Designs Boutique.
The door to Jilly Rae's Childrens Boutique is located on the fall right on the side of the building facing East North Street, Waverly. The store can be accessed through Impressive Designs Boutique as well. Its door is located at 300 N. East Street. The building previously housed the "Hello Shop".
The opening of one small business has given another the opportunity to begin.
Jilly Rae's Childrens Boutique had its beginnings inside Impressive Designs Boutique. Both businesses are located at 300 N. East St., Waverly. Amanda Hoover, owner of Jilly Rae's Childrens Boutique, began as a vendor inside of Impressive Designs Boutique, which is owned by Alecia Dixon. Impressive Designs is in the front part, while Jilly Rae's is in the back room and also has a door located on the E. North Street side of the building.
"I started the boutique to honor my mother, Jill Raejean, who passed away in April 2020," Hoover said. "She loved her grandkids and buying them cute clothes! She loved fashion and always supported me in all of my ideas."
That love led to Hoover opening a store dedicated to children.
"I decided to focus on children’s clothing because I have five grandkids. It’s hard to find cute and affordable clothes, and I wanted to be able to offer that for the kids in the community. We also offer mommy and me options," Hoover said. "I decided to expand to the back room to offer more of a variety and sizes for all ages."
Four vendors also sell their wares within Jilly Rae's Boutique. They include: Livi & Co. (sells hair bows, headbands and blankets); Elaynas Jewelry Box (sells beaded necklaces, bracelets and pens); Infinity Designs (sells tumblers including mommy and me sets); and BeBowdazzled (sells hair bows, earrings and bookmarks).
"We love focusing on our community and want to have affordable options for our kids locally," Hoover said. "We also love to host events for the families in our community. We are always open for new ideas and options."
