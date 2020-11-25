Due to the accelerated spread of COVID in our region, Ohio Valley Bank has closed inside access to bank lobbies starting Monday, Nov. 23, until further notice. Offices inside the Gallipolis Walmart and Holzer Gallipolis will be closed as well.
Customers may continue to use the drive-thru windows at all offices, which will continue to operate on their regular schedule with the exception of the Mini Bank Office located on Fourth Avenue in downtown Gallipolis, which will operate on an extended schedule of Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Customers seeking to access their safe deposit box, open an account, or speak to a loan officer may do so by appointment. Ohio Valley Bank also offers contactless banking options such as the OVB Mobile App, OVB Line telephone banking at 1-888-FONE-OVB, and Text Message Banking.
For assistance or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-468-6682. Current operating hours for each office can be found online at www.ovbc.com/hours
