WAVERLY MAYOR'S COURT
July 23, 2019
Joshua E. Dresbach of Chillicothe - Dilapidated, decayed, filthy lot. Unavailable. $50 in other fees.
Michael Howard of Waverly - Left of center restriction. Continued to Aug. 20, 2019. $50 in other fees.
PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
July 31, 2019
Samantha D. Kelley - Driving under suspension - Financial Responsibility Act. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Timothy J. Frisby - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Timothy J. Frisby - Fictitious registration. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Larry W. Barker - Violation of protection order. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Vonda Barker and shall stay away from the premises located at 1871 Beatty Road, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs.
Cody H. Bennett - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from the Waverly Trailer Park. $100 in court costs.
Cody H. Bennett - Resisting arrest, obstruction of official business and criminal trespass. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Anthony E. Bowen - No operator's license and reckless operation. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
August 1, 2019
Zane M. Brooks - Possession of marijuana. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $100 fine. $80 in court costs.
