Archives photo - Waverly FD 03-24-21

From the June 13, 1973 edition of the Waverly News ...

CERTIFIED - 10 members of the Waverly Fire Department's Emergency Medical Services Unit received certificates certificating them as Emergency Medical Technicians recently during a Pot Luck being held at the City Fire Station. The EMTs have completed 60 hours of instruction in Emergency Victim Care skills and techniques. The men are shown here with some of the equipment carried on the local vehicle. Standing from left: Charles Perkins, Rodney Leeth, Jim Heibel, Phil James, Larry Teeters, Bill Ward, and Harry George. Kneeling from left: Tony Fish, Rick Williams, and Gene James. The certificates as well as the instruction were made available by the Trade and Industrial Vocational Education Service, the State Department of Education, in cooperation with The Pike County Joint Vocational School. (Staff photo). 

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments