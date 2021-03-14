Adults who want to earn certification in an “in-demand” career field, but who do not have a high school diploma, can get both at the same time through the Aspire Adult Education Program at the Pike County Career Technology Center. This training track is in addition to the high school equivalency, college and career readiness classes offered to adult students at no cost.
“Today, adults have a choice in how they obtain their high school equivalency diploma,” explained Lathe Moore, Adult Education Director at the Pike County CTC. “There are options available besides taking the GED exam.”
Aspire (formerly known as ABLE) provides adults the opportunity to learn the academic skills necessary to accomplish both their educational and career related goals. Aspire operates under the guidance and leadership of the Ohio Department of Higher Education, and has locations in Piketon and Jackson.
“With several options to choose from to earn a high school diploma, adults have the opportunity to select whichever one is best for their career and education goals,” said Jerilynn Bapst, Aspire Adult Education Instructor for the Pike County CTC.
“So, the options available through Aspire are two tests: GED and HiSET, and the Adult Diploma Program, which is the free job training program,” Bapst added.
Aspire offers free classes to prepare for the Adult Diploma Program. The Adult Diploma Program provides job training and a new pathway for adults, ages 22 or older, to earn a high school diploma and industry credentials aligned to one of Ohio’s in-demand jobs.
In the Adult Diploma Program, participants receive career advising, work readiness assessment, and remediation to help prepare for a career. They then can earn an industry certification in one of several professions. When participants complete all parts and pass their industry certification test, they receive both the certification and a State of Ohio high school diploma.
What makes this program different from a traditional high school setting is the delivery of instruction to adults. Instead of measuring academic achievement through clock hours, seat time or credits earned, the focus is on a competency-based approach that provides a self-paced option. Once competencies have been learned, adults then demonstrate mastery of skill. Each eligible adult works with the provider to create a customized student success plan.
The GED test is composed of four sections that assess an individual's knowledge of mathematical reasoning, social studies, science, and language arts through reasoning. To earn a GED certificate, which is issued in the state as an Ohio High School Equivalence Diploma, test-takers must pass a comprehensive exam.
The HiSET exam is a multi-part test used in the process of issuing a high school equivalency credential. The exam allows adults to show program participants have the same academic knowledge and skills as a high school graduate. Taking the exam can help adults fulfill college admissions requirements, acquire a new career, advance in an existing career, join the military, and meet federal education requirements.
GED and HiSET candidates can take practice tests and study relevant information to prepare for the test at the Aspire Adult Education centers in Piketon and Jackson. Passing scores show the individual can perform at a level consistent with high school equivalency. Information from the exam also helps to identify areas in which individuals are career and college ready, as well as areas in which additional preparation may be needed.
Additional information regarding programs, class locations and schedules are available through the Pike CTC Aspire Center: 175 Beaver Creek Rd., Piketon, OH 45661; Phone: 740-289-2282 or 740-289-4172.
