PIKE COUNTY COURT
Jan. 27, 2021
Jerrie A. Stamper - No operator's license. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Michael L. Justice - Driving under suspension - Financial Responsibility Act. Pled no contest. Guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Michael L. Perkins - Reckless operation. Pled no contest. Reduced. Defendant completed three day D.D.I.P. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Allen J. Sines II - Menacing. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall stay away from the Gorman family. $100 costs.
Dora A. Denny - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Dora A. Denny - Domestic violence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P. Program). $100 in court costs.
Jan. 29, 2021
Mark E. Francis Jr. - Violation of protection order. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P. Program). Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Denisa Tackett and shall stay away. $100 in court costs.
Phillip D. Grave - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.