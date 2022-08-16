2022 5K Color Run

Participants of the 5K Color Run break from the start line, Saturday morning, as they are covered in colored chalk. Rob Ervin was the overall male winner; Katie Davis was the overall female winner.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

The 5K Color Run, put on by the Pike County Suicide Prevention Coalition, took place on Saturday, Aug. 13.

The overall male winner was Rob Ervin with a time of 18:54.8 and the overall female winner was Katie Davis with a time of 23:45.6.

