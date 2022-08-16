On your marks, get set, go! 5K Color Run takes off By Bret Bevens News Watchman Editor Bret Bevens Author email Aug 16, 2022 Aug 16, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Participants of the 5K Color Run break from the start line, Saturday morning, as they are covered in colored chalk. Rob Ervin was the overall male winner; Katie Davis was the overall female winner. Bret Bevens/News Watchman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 5K Color Run, put on by the Pike County Suicide Prevention Coalition, took place on Saturday, Aug. 13.The overall male winner was Rob Ervin with a time of 18:54.8 and the overall female winner was Katie Davis with a time of 23:45.6.This year’s 5K Color Run, held at the Waverly High School Cross Country Course saw 82 finishers ranging in ages from eight to 75.“Perfect day to run,” Ervin said. “If I had to pick a day this whole summer (to run) this is the best one. Thr humidity is down, a beautiful day.”Ervin said the course was good mixture of most of the courses he runs.“There is a good mixture of inclines and hills and where you go around it’s a good challenge,” Ervin said.Ervin said he runs on average of 20 5Ks a year.Davis echoed Ervin’s sentiments about it being a great day to race.“The day could not have been better, especially after running in July,” Davis said. “This is always a wonderful course. It’s mostly flat but just a little bit rolling.”Davis that she had run in the Suicide Prevention Coalition race every year. Davis says she focuses mostly 5Ks for her running, and she does one or two a month.“Running for the cause, that’s the most important thing,” Davis said, “From my experience if you sign up for 5K, you want to help.” Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Katie Davis Rob Ervin Sport Suicide Prevention Coalition Finisher Course Cross Country Sentiments One Running Bret Bevens Author email Follow Bret Bevens Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Tigers capture Portsmouth Invitational golf title Swamp Rose Mallow: Ohio's Tropical Wildflower Waverly landmark to reopen its doors Joint Cold Case Investigation Leads to Arrest in Unsolved Homicide Commissioners look for help finding funding sources Trending Recipes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.