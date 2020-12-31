The Pike County General Health District released its latest COVID-19 update on its Facebook page on Wednesday. According to the latest count, there have been 27 new cases reported and 9 new recoveries are listed as of Wednesday evening.
The total number of cases in Pike County since the pandemic began is now up to 1,424, with 793 of those cases being found in females and 631 in males. There are also currently 4 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county, and 108 active cases in the county.
Another statistic that is unfortunate to report is the death total in Pike County, which has recently risen to 12, with the latest death being reported by the Health District last weekend. T
he Health District also released a graphic on its Facebook page this week from the Ohio Department of Health which shows Pike County as having the 75th highest occurrence of COVID-19 out of the 88 Ohio counties. This is good news for the county considering that Pike County spent some time in the top 10 of that list just a few months ago.
In case you missed it, the Health District also began distributing vaccines to front-line health workers this week and they are closely following the Ohio Department of Health’s guidelines on administering the vaccine in hopes of doing so in the most orderly and efficient way possible.
