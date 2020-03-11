WAVERLY MAYOR'S COURT

Jan. 7 through Jan. 28, 2020

Logan M. Gillum of Londonderry - Endangering children. Pled not guilty. Dismissed at Pike County Court. Physical control and OVI. Pled no contest. Convicted. $300 in fines. $95 in court costs. OVI-Con. <200th gm>800gram. Dismissed.

John C. Hannah of Waverly - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs. $100 in fines.

Christopher J. Hart of Piketon - No driver’s license. Dismissed.

Sean M. Hart of Waverly - Driving under suspension — license forfeit. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled guilty. Convicted. $100 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Tay A. Hart of Chillicothe - Petty theft. Continued to Feb. 11, 2020.

Angela N. Hereford of Lucasville - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs. $3 in other fees.

Joshua D. Hinshaw of Nelsonville - Possessing drug abuse instruments. Pled no contest. Convicted. $185 in fines. $95 in court costs. $50 in other fees. Drug paraphernalia, obstruction of official business and failure to appear. Dismissed.

Ashley D. Holton of Chillicothe - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs. $4.35 in other fees.

Bonita D. Hopkins of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Justin C. Hoskins of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs.

Sharon K. Hoskins of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $95 in court costs.

Chad M. Hougland of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $95 in court costs. $0.75 in other fees.

Chasity Howard of Washington Court House - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Amber N. Jackson of Wheelersburg - Drug paraphernalia. Pled guilty. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $145 in fines. $95 in court costs. Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Lori C. Jenkins of Jackson - Petty theft. Continued to Feb. 4, 2020.

Joshua A. Johnson of Peebles - Driving under suspension — license forfeit. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled guilty. Convicted. $100 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Levi Jones of Piketon - No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 fine. $95 in court costs. Operating under suspension. Dismissed.

Christopher Jordan of Waverly - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 in fines. $95 in court costs.

James A. Lawson of Oak Hill - Petty theft. Pled guilty. Convicted. $250 in fines. $45 in court costs.

Stephanie B. Leeth of Waverly - Possession of controlled substance. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $95 in court costs. Failure to appear. Dismissed.

Everett E. Litteral of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Lisa M. Litteral of Waverly - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Lisa D. Lykins of Jackson - Petty theft. Continued to Jan. 21, 2020.

Robert L. May of Lucasville - Operating under suspension. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $185 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Sarah S. Moore of Louisa, Ky. - No driver’s license. Continued to Jan. 21, 2020.

Michael A. Musselman of Piketon - Operating under suspension. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Brenda L. Rooker of Waverly - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. $95 in court costs. $0.75 in other fees.

Stephanie L. Rowland - Failure to file taxes. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $95 in court costs. $50 in other fees.

Richard T. Shaw of West Portsmouth - No driver’s license and operating under suspension. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 in fines. $95 in court costs. $5.85 in other fees.

Joseph E. Siders of Waverly - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $185 fine. $95 in court costs.

Jacob I. Stigall of Waverly - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 in fines. $95 in court costs. $50.60 in other fees.

Charles L. Thomas of Lucasville - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $185 fine. $95 in court costs.

Sarah B. Trent of Piketon - Operating under suspension. Dismissed. No driver’s license. Pled no contest. Convicted. $50 in fines. $85 in court costs. $50 in other fees.

Michelle M. Veach of Piketon - Failure to file taxes. Dismissed.

Francis J. Wagner III of Piketon - Leaving the scene of an accident. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. $185 in fines.

Ronald L. Whitlock of Waverly - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Convicted. Probation in lieu of jail time. Possession of criminal tools. Dismissed. $185 in fines. $95 in court costs.

Rickey R. Young Jr. of Chillicothe - Operating under suspension. Pled no contest. Convicted. $100 in fines. $95 in court costs. $100 in other fees.

Load comments