PIKE COUNTY COURT OF COMMON PLEAS
October 15, 2020 through January 9, 2021
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
2019CR000124 — State of Ohio vs. Shawn D. Riley Jr. Convicted. Serve 6 months in STAR Community Justice Center, 3 years community control-basic probation. Dec. 18, 2020.
BREAKING AND ENTERING
2020CR000051 — State of Ohio vs. Dustin L. Pfeifer. Dismissed. Nov. 4, 2020.
2020CR000078 — State of Ohio vs. Joshua L. McAllister. Dismissed. Nov. 13, 2020.
BURGLARY
2007CR000104 — State of Ohio vs. Brian Edward Nichols. Other terminations. Oct. 26, 2020.
CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
2020CR000068 — State of Ohio vs. Evan D. Beekman. Convicted. 24 month prison term. Oct. 30, 2020.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
2020CR000048 — State of Ohio vs. Heaven M. Jordan. Dismissed. Nov. 18, 2020.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OR SIGNAL OF A POLICE OFFICER
2020CR000050 — State of Ohio vs. Darrick Allen Jenkins. 3 years community control-basic probation, substance abuse counseling and treatment, driver’s license suspended 3 years. Convicted. Dec. 1, 2020.
2020CR000080 — State of Ohio vs. William D. Finley Jr. Dismissed. Nov. 13, 2020.
FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER
2020CR000084 — State of Ohio vs. Dean A. Fooce. Convicted. 12 month prison sentence. Dec. 15, 2020.
FELONIOUS ASSAULT
2020CR000026 — State of Ohio vs. Bradford W. Chick. Convicted. 3 years of community control, continue mental health treatment with Integrated Services. Dec. 1, 2020.
2020CR000033 — State of Ohio vs. Donald R. Henson Jr. Convicted. 12 month prison sentence. Nov. 17, 2020.
2020CR000074 — State of Ohio vs. Shauwn Dent. Dismissed. Nov. 13, 2020.
2020CR000081 — State of Ohio vs. Charles V. Wilkerson II. Dismissed. Nov. 13, 2020.
HAVING WEAPON UNDER DISABILITY
2012CR000050 — State of Ohio vs. John A. Mitchell. Convicted. 3 years community control. Dec. 1, 2020.
ILLEGAL MANUFACTURE OF DRUGS
2017CR000002 — State of Ohio vs. Evan D. Beekman. Dismissed. Nov. 16, 2020.
ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF FIREARM IN LIQUOR PERMIT PREMISES
2019CR000102 — State of Ohio vs. Kendrick Lee Jernigan. Convicted. 3 years community control, enter and complete a term in STAR Community Justice Center. Oct. 20, 2020.
OBSTRUCTING JUSTICE
2019CR000106 — State of Ohio vs. Jamie R. Guysinger. Convicted. 3 years communtiy control, continue treatment. Dec. 1, 2020.
OPERATING SALVAGE VEHICLE ON PUBLIC HIGHWAY
2020CR000024 — State of Ohio vs. William C. Waughtel. Dismissed. Nov. 13, 2020.
POSSESSION OF
2020CR000009 — State of Ohio vs. William R. Boltenhouse. Convicted. 3 years community control, undergo assessment for substance abuse counseling at Pike County Recovery Council. Dec. 8, 2020.
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
2020CR000018 — State of Ohio vs. Robert David Walls. Convicted. Community control sanctions, continue substance abuse counseling and mental treatment at Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center. Dec. 2, 2020.
2019CR000029 — State of Ohio vs. Autumn Nicole Phillips. Dismissed. Dec. 2, 2020.
2020CR000041 — State of Ohio vs. Brooklynn Marie Bentley. Dismissed. Nov. 13, 2020.
RECKLESS HOMICIDE
2019CR000117 — State of Ohio vs. Gregory Thoms. Jury Trial. Oct. 16, 2020.
THEFT
2020CR000002 — State of Ohio vs. Brooklyn M. Bentley. Diversion or Arbitration. Nov. 16, 2020.
2020CR000006 — State of Ohio vs. Robert David Walls. Convicted. Community control sanctions, continue substance abuse counseling and mental treatment at Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center. Dec. 2, 2020.
2020CR000037 — State of Ohio vs. Dennis Edward Melton. Dismissed. Dec. 2, 2020.
VOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER
2020CR000032 — State of Ohio vs. Roy W. Jenkins Jr. Convicted. Prison term of 11 to 16 1/2 years. Dec. 30, 2020.
