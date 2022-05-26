CHILLICOTHE — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
SR 124 tree trimming - Beginning Thursday, June 2nd, crews will begin a tree trimming operation on State Route 124 in Pike County, weather permitting. Work will be done between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through June 9. During the operation, the roadway will be closed at various locations between the Highland County line (0 mile marker) and Dry Bone Road (6 mile marker).
Property owners and emergency vehicles will be permitted through the area. Through traffic will need to use an alternate route. Please do not drive around barricades or though the area unless directed by work crews.
ODOT trims trees along our roadways for the safety of motorists and to allow more sunlight to hit the roadway surface in the winter to aid with snow and ice control.
S.R. 104 Culvert Replacement - Work has begun on S.R. 104 north of Camp Creek Road to replace a culvert, and the road is closed for 21 days as of May 11. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 348, U.S. 23, and S.R. 32. Estimated completion: Summer 2022
S.R. 220 Bridge Replacement - S.R. 220 is reduced to one lane using temporary signals as of Feb. 28. The location is just to the west of the intersection of S.R. 220 and Buchanan Road near Dailyville. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
S.R. 32/Shyville Road Intersection Improvement – Work has resumed on the project, with two lanes of traffic open on S.R. 32 in both directions. There are no left turn movements at the intersection during this phase of construction. There are also no straight through movements for traffic on Shyville Road. The U-turn lanes can be used to navigate the intersection. Work is currently being performed on the south side of the intersection. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
Beaver Pike Bridge Replacement - Work has resumed on the project as of May 2. Traffic on Beaver Pike will be maintained in one lane using flaggers daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Estimated Completion: Fall 2022
Germany Road Slide Repair – Work has resumed on the project and Germany Road is closed for two weeks as of May 9 for additional work including resurfacing and pavement striping. Traffic is being detoured via Adams Road, Red Hollow Road, and Coal Dock Road. Estimated completion: Fall 2022
For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834
