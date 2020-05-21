PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Feb. 13, 2020
Christopher L. May - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Victim failed to appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.
Steven K. Richards - Carrying concealed weapon. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion probation violation in 16TRD1718 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Kelly J. Mitchell - Criminal mischief. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Juanita Fyffe. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 114 Lucas Street, Apartment A, Piketon, Ohio 45661. Defendant shall undergo mental health counseling.
Wesley S. Hurt - Theft. led no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from the premises located at Wal-Mart, Waverly, Ohio 45690. Defendant shall undergo mental health counseling. $100 in court costs.
Jessany Penn - Driving under suspension (fail to reinstate). Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Jessany Penn - Non. compliance license suspension. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Michael J. Mayes - Driving under suspension (fail to reinstate). Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year of standard probation. Defendant shall serve 40 hours of community service as assigned by the probation office.
Michael J. Mayes - Driving under suspension — operator’s license forfeit. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year of standard probation. Defendant shall serve 40 hours of community service as assigned by the probation office.
Timothy R. Hilliard - Non. compliance license suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Six months standard probation. $125 fine. $100 in court costs.
Feb. 21, 2020
Preston L. Pherson - Receiving stolen property. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Richard Knauff/Corner Market in the amount of $680.00. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Joy Knauff and Richard Knauff. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 2223 Leeth Creek Road, Waverly, Ohio 45690. Defendant may be furloughed from jail to attend and complete a residential drug treatment program at the discretion of the Pike County Court Probation Department. Defendant shall successfully complete the residential drug treatment program and follow all rules and recommendations of the facility. If defendant fails to complete the program, defendant shall be returned to jail to finish remaining sentence. $100 in court costs. 30 jail days.
Preston L. Pherson - Pass bad check. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Richard Knauff/Corner Market in the amount of $680.00. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Joy Knauff and Richard Knauff.
Angelita L. Dominguez Martin - Assault and domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Joseph D. Stewart - Domestic violence and assault. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P. Program). $100 in court costs.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Seal Township
2.595 acres: William Kelley and Cindy Kelley to Eddie Shreck. Quit Claim Deed. Jan. 13, 2020.
2.1512 acres: Derek G. Boyer and Courtney D. Boyer to Derek G. Boyer and Courtney D. Boyer. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 16, 2020.
2 1/4 acres: Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Harry N. Blount and Veronica E. Blount. Warranty Deed. Jan. 23, 2020.
Tracts: Glen Allen Conley, Gail Louise Conley-Newman, Gale Louise Conley-Newman, Rita K. Conley, Mark David Conley, Michael Ray Conley, Gale L. Newman, Martin Newman, Donna Conley, Rita K. Conley, Ronald Conley, Sandy Conley, Michael R. Conley and Gary Lee Conley to Warren K. Ison and Kristina A. Ward. Survivorship Deed. Jan. 30, 2020.
Lot 62 & 63 Patterson Heights: Ramona Jean Mitchell and Ramona Jean Mitchell Mansilla to Kenneth Adkins and Kristina Adkins. Survivorship Deed. Feb. 21, 2020.
36.471 acres: Mary Jennifer Vanmeter, Joseph Vause Vanmeter, Luke Isaac Vanmeter, Sarah Elizabeth Vanmeter, Mark Allen Vanmeter, Shelia Y. Oh, Natalie Vanmeter and Aaron Michael Kirk to Vanmeter Family Irrevocable Trust, Luke Isaac Vanmeter Trustee, Mary Jennifer Vanmeter Trustee, Joseph Vause Vanmeter Trustee, and Sarah Elizabeth Vanmeter Trustee. Quit Claim Deed. March 3, 2020.
36.471 acres: Vanmeter Family Irrevocable Trust, Luke Isaac Vanmeter Trustee, Mary Jennifer Vanmeter Trustee, Joseph Vause Vanmeter Trustee, and Sarah Elizabeth Vanmeter Trustee to Vanmeter Farms LLC.
2.189 acres: Richard F. Blakeslee and Marjorie Blakeslee to Carol Holman. Warranty Deed. March 3, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.