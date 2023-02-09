Chillicothe Ohio, February 9, 2023 — Paint Valley Alcohol Drug Abuse and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board announced today that Penny Dehner, executive director, plans to retire in April. Dehner has led the ADAMH Board since 2017. The Board of Directors has selected Melanie Swisher to succeed Dehner as executive director starting April 8.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, and ADAMH Staff, we want to thank Penny for her leadership and impact over her 18 years with the Board. Director Dehner has strengthened the Board’s position financially by securing the local levy and additional grant dollars. Through her leadership she has developed a strong strategic plan that focuses on communications, data driven processes that concentrates on client centered outcomes,” Chair of the Board Phyllis Amlin-Snyder said
Penny Dehner has been with Paint Valley ADAMH Board since 2004 when she was hired as the director of information management. She held that position until March 2010 when she was promoted to associate director.
“It has been my honor and privilege to work with the board of directors, local partners, stakeholders and coalitions to serve the residents of our communities needing behavioral health services. I am most proud of the cohesive team of individuals who have the expertise, commitment, and desire to continue to strengthen and improve behavioral health prevention, treatment and recovery supports. I know the board’s mission will be in great hands,” Dehner said.
The executive director transition begins April 8 when Melanie Swisher will assume the role of ADAMH Board executive director. Melanie joined the Board as the associate director in September of 2017.
“I want to thank Penny Dehner for her leadership at the ADAMH Board and also the Board for its confidence in me as I step into this role,” Swisher said. “I have been privileged to work with a great staff at the ADAMH Board for over five years. We will continue to work hard to ensure our residents receive the best continuum of care possible.”
Swisher is an independently licensed social worker with a supervisory designation. She is a native of Dillonvale and currently resides in Wellston with her husband of 24 years and her youngest of two children.
Paint Valley ADAMH Board
The mission of The Paint Valley ADAMH Board is to enhance the behavioral healthcare system for our communities, ensuring individuals and families have access to person centered, evidence-based treatment and support.
Paint Valley ADAMH Board is a political subdivision of state government created in 1967 by the Ohio legislature to ensure the availability of community-based addiction and mental health services for the residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross Counties.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.