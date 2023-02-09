Chillicothe Ohio, February 9, 2023 — Paint Valley Alcohol Drug Abuse and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board announced today that Penny Dehner, executive director, plans to retire in April. Dehner has led the ADAMH Board since 2017. The Board of Directors has selected Melanie Swisher to succeed Dehner as executive director starting April 8.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, and ADAMH Staff, we want to thank Penny for her leadership and impact over her 18 years with the Board. Director Dehner has strengthened the Board’s position financially by securing the local levy and additional grant dollars. Through her leadership she has developed a strong strategic plan that focuses on communications, data driven processes that concentrates on client centered outcomes,” Chair of the Board Phyllis Amlin-Snyder said


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments