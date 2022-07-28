 Washington, D.C. — Today, the U.S. House passed legislation introduced by Reps. Dan Kildee (MI-05), Mike Turner (OH-10) and Tim Ryan (OH-13) to restore the long overdue retirement benefits to over 20,000 Delphi Salaried Retirees.

 The Susan Muffley Act—supported by Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate—will restore the terminated pensions, making these hardworking retirees whole. This bill will make up the difference between the pension benefits earned by salaried retirees of the former Delphi Automotive and what they received following the GM bankruptcy in 2009. This means beneficiaries who have already begun receiving benefits will receive a lump sum payment of the difference between what was actually paid by PGBC and what would have been paid without the limitations, plus 6% interest. Retirees may pay incomes taxes on this lump sum over three years to ease the tax burden. All beneficiaries will receive their full earned benefit amount moving forward.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments