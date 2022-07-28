Washington, D.C. — Today, the U.S. House passed legislation introduced by Reps. Dan Kildee (MI-05), Mike Turner (OH-10) and Tim Ryan (OH-13) to restore the long overdue retirement benefits to over 20,000 Delphi Salaried Retirees.
The Susan Muffley Act—supported by Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate—will restore the terminated pensions, making these hardworking retirees whole. This bill will make up the difference between the pension benefits earned by salaried retirees of the former Delphi Automotive and what they received following the GM bankruptcy in 2009. This means beneficiaries who have already begun receiving benefits will receive a lump sum payment of the difference between what was actually paid by PGBC and what would have been paid without the limitations, plus 6% interest. Retirees may pay incomes taxes on this lump sum over three years to ease the tax burden. All beneficiaries will receive their full earned benefit amount moving forward.
“I have worked hard for over thirteen years and three Presidential Administrations to restore the pensions of the Delphi retirees and now this bipartisan legislation will provide them with the retirement benefits that they have always deserved,” said Congressman Tim Ryan. “No hardworking American should have to worry whether their employer will deliver the benefits they rightfully earned after a lifetime of hard work. I will continue to fight to ensure we deliver the retirement security that every hardworking American deserves. I hope my colleagues in the Senate can get this bill to the President’s desk as soon as possible.”
The legislation is named after Susan Muffley who was part of the DSRA’s core leadership in the effort to restore their pensions. Her husband, David, worked at Delphi as an electronics technician for 31 years, but lost the full value of his pension in 2009. Despite health problems, Susan avoided seeing her doctor given her family’s financial constraints due to losing their pension. She was ultimately diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and passed away on August 9, 2012.
There are over 20,000 affected Delphi retirees across the country, including over 5,000 in Ohio.
For over 13 years now, Congressman Ryan has led the fight in Congress to restore pensions for Delphi Salaried Retirees, working across the aisle and pressing administration officials from both parties to do the right thing and make the Delphi Salaried Retirees pensions whole. A timeline of Ryan’s work on the issue can be found here.
