COLUMBUS, Ohio – It is now illegal to sell, grow, or plant Callery pear (also known as Bradford pear) in Ohio because of its invasive qualities and likelihood to cause economic or environmental harm. There is no requirement for the removal of existing plants, but the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry encourages control and removal to benefit native forest ecosystems.

Callery pear is an ornamental species native to regions of Asia. It was introduced to North America in the early 1900s for agricultural use. 


