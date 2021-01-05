The Pike County General Health District released its latest COVID-19 update on its Facebook page on Monday. According to the latest count, there have been 15 new cases reported and 11 new recoveries are listed as of Monday.
The total number of cases in Pike County since the pandemic began is now up to 1,492, with 830 of those cases being found in females and 662 in males. There are also currently 4 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county, and 107 active cases in the county.
Another statistic that is unfortunate to report is the death total in Pike County, which has recently risen to 13, with the latest death being reported by the Health District on Jan. 2.
The Health District also announced via its Facebook page on Monday that the Public Health Clinic is now open by appointment only. This measure was taken in order that the Health District may focus on distributing the COVID vaccine in the county, complete required documentation, and handle staff shortages. The Health District said in the statement that the change will be reassessed on 2/5/2021.
Those who are interested in getting a flu shot, TB test, or any other vaccines are asked to call the Health District or to stop in and make an appointment.
