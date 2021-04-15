Wes and Rebecca Wilburn joyfully announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their eldest daughter, Cassidy Wilburn, to Hank Sparkman, son of Sandra and the late Todd Brannan. Thrilled siblings are Stephanie Wilburn, Derrick Haymons, and Michael Sparkman, all of whom will be a part of the wedding party. Very proud grandparents are Kay Harris, Marlin Wilburn, Esther Brewster and Barb Brannan.
Miss Wilburn graduated Phi Alpha Honor Society from Ohio University with a bachelor's degree in social work. She is currently employed at the Area Agency on Aging District 7. Mr. Sparkman is finishing his business management degree at Shawnee State University. He is also a full-time employee at Carson's Corner Pizza.
The couple will exchange marriage vows at Bell Manor in May.
