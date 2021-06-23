From the Wednesday, Nov. 8, 1973 edition of the Waverly News ...
WORKING TOGETHER
At a special meeting Oct. 12 at the U.S. Department of Energy's Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant, Martin Marietta Energy Systems representatives and local officials gathered to discuss what can be done to promote hiring and increased awareness of people with disabilities.
The group included, front row from left: Jim Hicks, Nuclear Materials Engineering, Energy Systems; Sharon Williams, supervisor, Employment and EEO, Energy Systems; Wayne McLaughlin, director, Personnel, Energy Systems; Wood Galloway, Janitor, Energy Systems; Nancy Jamison, Ohio Bureau of Employment Services, Portsmouth.
Back row: Tom Evans, Mayor of Jackson; Bob Eberhart, city manager, Portsmouth; John Carey Jr., mayor of Wellston; Jeff Walburn, vice mayor, Portsmouth; and Joseph Sulzer, mayor of Chillicothe.
Also involved in the project are Waverly Mayor Blaine Beekman, Oak Hill Mayor Harold Fisher, Piketon Mayor Charles Osborn and Beaver Mayor William Row. Hicks and Galloway are co-chairmen of Martin Marietta's handicapped awareness program.
