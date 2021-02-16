The Pike County General Health District provided an update over the weekend on COVID-19 statistics within the county. The update was published on the Health District’s Facebook page on Saturday. The numbers that were given cover the two-day span between Friday and Saturday.
As of this weekend, there have been 2,124 total reported COVID-19 cases in Pike County, and between Friday and Saturday there were 15 new cases reported and 23 listed recoveries. At the time of the report there were 78 total active cases in the county. Of the 2,124 reported cases, 1,797 have been confirmed. The death total in the county meanwhile remained at 25.
The vaccination number had risen drastically as of Saturday, as a total of 2,863 total COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to Pike County residents to that point.
All statistics are courtesy of the Pike County General Health District.
