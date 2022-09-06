COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will host a public rules hearing on Sept. 19 from 2-3 p.m. at ODNR’s headquarters in Columbus. The forum will serve as an opportunity for the public to provide comments on the rule changes proposed by the divisions of Natural Areas and Preserves and Parks and Watercraft.
Individuals affected by proposed rule changes surrounding endangered and threatened species; areas administered as state parks; anchoring, docking, and beaching watercraft on wildlife areas; and the use of outboard motors on wildlife areas will have an opportunity to ask questions and share concerns.
Topics are as followed:
1501:18-1-03 Endangered and Threatened Species
1501:46-1-03 Areas Administered as State Parks
1501:46-13-04 Removal of Vehicles
1501:47-5-02 Anchoring, Docking, Mooring, beaching watercraft on wildlife areas
1501:47-5-03 Use of Outboard Motors and Power Boats on Wildlife Areas
The meeting will be held at ODNR’s Building I-1 conference room which is located at 2045 Morse Road in Columbus. The hearing will also be available virtually through Microsoft Teams at the web address https://rebrand.ly/RulesHearing for those who are unable to attend the event in person. Individuals will have the option to email comments and questions to ohiostateparks@dnr.ohio.gov.
The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft provides exceptional outdoor recreation and boating opportunities by balancing outstanding customer service, education, and conservation of Ohio's 76 state parks and waterways.
The ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all.
