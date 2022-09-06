ODNR logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will host a public rules hearing on Sept. 19 from 2-3 p.m. at ODNR’s headquarters in Columbus. The forum will serve as an opportunity for the public to provide comments on the rule changes proposed by the divisions of Natural Areas and Preserves and Parks and Watercraft.

Individuals affected by proposed rule changes surrounding endangered and threatened species; areas administered as state parks; anchoring, docking, and beaching watercraft on wildlife areas; and the use of outboard motors on wildlife areas will have an opportunity to ask questions and share concerns.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments