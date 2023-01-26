PIKE COUNTY, OH—On the third Thursday of each month, Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PORTS) retirees strengthen connections and exchange stories during lunch at a Waverly restaurant. Though their gathering place sometimes changes, the group is continuing a tradition that started more than 30 years ago.

Organizer and former site employee Bob Winegar stays in touch by email and Facebook.


