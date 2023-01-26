PIKE COUNTY, OH—On the third Thursday of each month, Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PORTS) retirees strengthen connections and exchange stories during lunch at a Waverly restaurant. Though their gathering place sometimes changes, the group is continuing a tradition that started more than 30 years ago.
Organizer and former site employee Bob Winegar stays in touch by email and Facebook.
“We talk about how we were a family at the plant; it’s really kind of like a family reunion,” Winegar said. “I enjoy doing it. Folks are still interested in what is happening at the plant and are happy to see something good happening in the state. It’s a chance to get together, share stories, tell tales, and see who did what back in the day.”
At each meeting, a guest speaker discusses ongoing projects at the Portsmouth site. In January, Environmental Remediation Deputy Director Stephanie McLaughlin talked about demolition and cleanup work. A number of retirees recognized McLaughlin from her early days at PORTS as a summer intern.
“It is a great honor to provide site updates to the retirees and I look forward to seeing them and answering questions about the current projects,” McLaughlin said. “If you ever worked at the plant and have a chance to attend, please do, because it is a wonderful time to reminisce with ‘family’ about the site.”
Currently, the group meets at Lloyd’s Pizzeria on the third Thursday of each month at 11 a.m. For more information, contact Bob Winegar at rwinegar1951@gmail.com.
