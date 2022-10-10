(LOGAN, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz to officially open the long-anticipated Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center.

“Hocking Hills attracts millions of visitors each year, and this new lodge will provide an even greater experience for Ohio and all its visitors,” said Governor DeWine. “We’re happy to give people a place to relax after a day of learning and exploring in beautiful Hocking Hills.”

