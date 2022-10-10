(LOGAN, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz to officially open the long-anticipated Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center.
“Hocking Hills attracts millions of visitors each year, and this new lodge will provide an even greater experience for Ohio and all its visitors,” said Governor DeWine. “We’re happy to give people a place to relax after a day of learning and exploring in beautiful Hocking Hills.”
“There is so much local flavor that people will see all over the lodge,” said General Manager Todd Tucker. “The artwork, the live-edge lumber that surrounds the bar, the Nelsonville-made mantles above the fireplaces on the fireside concourse- all of these things are from right here in Ohio and it’s those special touches that make this place even more exceptional.”
The new Hocking Hills State Park Lodge was built on the same footprint as the state park’s former lodge restaurant and conference center, which was destroyed by a fire in December 2016. The total cost was $40 million. A time-lapse video of the lodge’s progression over the years is available below.
Hocking Hills
The nearly 74,000-square-foot lodge has 81 guest rooms where visitors can spend the night. There is full-service dining at the Rock House Restaurant and Pub with food prepared by the popular chef from the state park's previous lodge, Matt Rapposelli. There is an event space that can host hundreds of people, a grab-and-go café, gift shop, and indoor and outdoor pool areas with hot tubs that can be enjoyed in any season.
“I am beyond thrilled to welcome people into this new lodge that was a real labor of love for us at ODNR,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “From the rooms to the restaurant, to the outdoor views – this lodge was our gift to Ohioans, and we hope they come and enjoy it.”
Unique touches are found throughout the lodge, including a custom designed water feature, two 39-foot stone fireplaces, and a mezzanine sky bridge with views through a floor-to-ceiling window. Looking toward the gorge, visitors will find a large patio with a wood-beamed pergola. These special features will ensure that everyone finds their favorite spot.
