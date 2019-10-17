PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Aug. 14, 2019
Ronald K. Trent - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Keshia J. Sandlin - Theft. Three years standard probation. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant may be furloughed from jail to attend and successfully complete a residential drug treatment program at the discretion of the Pike County Probation Department. Defendant shall successfully complete the drug treatment program. If the defendant fails to complete the program, defendant shall be returned to jail to finish remaining jail sentence. $100 in court costs.
Ethan D. Adrian - Driver's license misrepresentation and possess beer. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant completed community service. No cost to defendant.
Christina R. DePugh - Theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0571 B. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from all of Keiser Road, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs.
Autumn M. Satterfield - Escape. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Two years standard probation. Defendant shall continue and successfully complete alcohol/drug residential counseling at Stepping Stones. $100 in court costs.
Scarlett D. Hannah - Flee/elude. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall undergo mental health counseling and shall serve 104 hours of community service as assigned by the probation officer. $100 in court costs.
Amber D. White - Disorderly conduct. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $50 fine. $100 in court costs.
Robert W. Sturgell Jr. - Possession of drug instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Janai L. Justice - Violation of protection order. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Emma Justice (mother). Defendant shall stay away from Emma Justice's residence. Defendant may have limited contact with Emma Justice and may go around Emma Justice's residence within seven days after the defendant's release from jail, only if accompanied by a uniformed law enforcement officer in order to obtain the defendant's clothes and personal effects. $100 in court costs. 12 jail days.
Janai L. Justice - Possession of drug instruments. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Edward F. Williams - Domestic violence. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Edward F. Williams - Resisting arrest. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo anger management counseling. $100 in court costs.
