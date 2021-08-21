Well, here it is August already. This year sure is slipping away fast. I thought of a good story to write that a lot of old timers will remember, especially if they lived on a farm back when we were kids.
So remember with me back in the days when we were young and living on farms with ours mothers and dads.
Back in the days when I was growing up, people kept chickens for eggs and meat for the table. When the hens got laid out, there was a fellow, Hank Hamilton, of East North Street, Waverly, who bought chickens. That was where the farmers’ wives took their old hens to get a good price out of these laid out hens.
But in the spring of the year, the farmers’ wives would get The Sears Roebuck Catalog down off of the shelf and decide what kind of chicks they wanted for laying hens.
There were several breeds to choose from: Barred Rocks, White Rocks, Rhode Island Reds, New Hampshire Reds, White Leghorns, Buff Orpingtons, and Wyandottes. The farmer’s wife wanted chickens that would lay eggs year round.
Many a farmer’s wife sold eggs to the country stores close to where they lived. The farmers’ wives would take a case of eggs weekly, sell a case of eggs and buy groceries with the egg money and maybe a bag of laying mash.
In the egg business, several farm families kept large flocks of laying hens. The eggs and cream (from their milk cows) were a steady income for the farmer. A case of eggs and a can of cream would usually buy the groceries for a week, buy some laying mash for the hens and some dairy feed for the milk cows.
Like I said before, the feed came in sacks that were made of pretty fabric material. The farmers’ wives were usually good seamstresses and could make very nice dresses for their daughters to wear to school.
Back in those days, the farmers had to pinch pennies to make a living and support their families. A lot of farmers worked away from home. Some worked at sawmills, some logged, and some worked on the railroad.
The small farmer kept a flock of laying hens. Some kept brood sows in order to have meat to eat through the winter. Those that didn’t have brood sows would buy pigs to feed out to butcher.
Milk cows were kept so the family would have milk, butter and cottage cheese. Usually the cows were Jerseys, because their milk was rich in butterfat and good butter was made from the cream. If the farmer had three or four good cows, he could sell at least two cans of cream.
When I was a young kid on the farm, just about every spring Hale’s Feed and Grocery had a “Chick Day”. In order to get those chicks, you had to buy 50 pounds of 'Starter and Grower' and then you received 25 chicks. If you bought more feed, you received more chicks. Most of the time the chicks would be all roosters. But they made good frying chickens.
But those days are long gone. No more can you sell cream and eggs. It sure is a shame that you can't, because money from eggs and cream would help on the family’s income.
The small farmer is no more. Gone are the days when the farmers butchered their own hogs.
I can remember when stores in Waverly stayed open late on Saturday night. That was when the farmers and their families came to do their weekly shopping. While the men loafed at Vallery Hardware, the wives went to the grocery store.
I can remember going to town with Grandpa to take a can of cream to Hale’s Grocery. The Cream Station was beside the grocery store. You took your cream down a short alley and that was where the cream was sold.
I don’t know how much a can of cream would fetch because we always sold our milk in cans. The milk man would pick up our cans of milk, if I remember correctly, every other day. When the milk hauler came to pick up milk, he always brought our milk cans back so we could refill them.
My wife’s Uncle, Purle Burkhimer, worked for Hale’s Grocery for many years. He ran the grocery in Waverly, and took care of the eggs and cream the farmers brought to the grocery to sell.
Those days are gone forever, never to return, but I have many fond memories of those days. Those were the good old days!
