PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS

Nov. 25, 2019

David A Wilburn – No operator’s license, falsification, and drug paraphernalia possession. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion cases 19CRB0233 A and 19CRB0736 and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.

David A Wilburn – Falsification. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.

Firley J Wireman – Domestic violence. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Christopher Browning and Jamie Harris. $100 in court costs.

Firley J Wireman – Assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19CRB0598 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.

Cody A Farley – Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; to be presented to Grand Jury. No cost to defendant.

David A Wilburn – Telephone harassment. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.

Aaron E Scaff – Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear for three separate pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.

Johnny A Debord, Jr. – Domestic violence. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo B.I.P. counseling at the Pike County Partnership against Domestic Violence. $100 in court costs.

Kenneth L Lowman – Criminal mischief. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Jeremy Knisley and shall stay away from the premises located at 280 Wallace Fork Road, Peebles, OH. $100 in court costs.

Anthony H Severt – Aggravated robbery. Bind over. Defendant waived preliminary hearing case is bound over to next term of Grand Jury. Bond remains the same.

Samantha F Johnson – Failure to confine. Guilty. Defendant is able to pay the fine and court costs imposed in full within 120 days. $25 in fines. $100 in court costs.

Craig Felts – D.U.S. – F.R.A. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant is a fifth time offender. $400 in fines. $100 in court costs.

Anthony Lyall – License forfeiture. No contest. $150 in fines. $100 in court costs.

Anthony Lyall – No motorcycle endorsement on license. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19TRD1162 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.

Charles Sowers – OVI/Breath low level. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant is a first time offender within ten years. Defendant may complete three days of D.D.I.P. in lieu of jail sentence, must be completed within six months. Defendant shall obtain assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $375 in fines. $100 in court costs.

Charles Sowers – FRA suspension and marked lanes violation. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s pela to companion case 19TRC1179 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.

