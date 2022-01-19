WAVERLY— First Presbyterian Church of Waverly awarded its 2021 $1,000 Matthew 25 Grant to the HOPE180 program at Western High School.
The purpose of the annual grant is to give support to Pike County projects that will have a sustaining impact on children and youth, addressing both immediate needs as well as systemic issues.
The grant monies made possible through an endowment given in 2003 by long time Waverly resident and church member, Wade McCluggage, in memory of his wife Sybil, to be used for music and educational ministries as well as work with area young people.
HOPE180 is an after-school program for over 150 7th - 12 graders, held Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pete Dunn is the director of HOPE 180.The Matthew 25 grant will be used to initiate a drivers ed program for 16 -17-year-olds. This will enable at least 10 kids to become well trained responsible drivers and successfully pass their driver's licenses prior to age 18.
Obtaining their driver’s license will allow these kids to seek employment in many jobs that are available in this current economy. Not only will this help provide their families with much needed additional income, but it also develops works skills and experience that build confidence, expands life opportunities, and builds hope of successful future after graduation.
The church’s grant program evolved from an exploration by the congregation’s Mission and Evangelism Committee on what it means to become a Matthew 25 congregation. As the parable of Jesus indicates, people of faith are called to respond to the needs of the “least of these” as though responding to God.
The Committee came to the realization that a portion of the church’s resources should be so directed and thereby created the Matthew 25 grant for community programs with children and youth.
As a result of this discernment process and the applications themselves, other funds have been given as seed money to the following groups: $411 to the COPE PROGRAM, Waverly Schools, $300 to Waverly Intermediate’s startup in-school Tiger by the Train H-4 Program for 3rd – 5th grade students, $300 to Ross-Pike Educational Service District for special equipment to help prepare special ed. pre-K children for regular Kindergarten, and $300 to the Pike County Children’s Services to help with background checks for temporary placement with relatives for children who have been removed from their homes.
In addition, the First Presbyterian is a strong supporter of the Pike County Coordinating Council food pantry and Brookhaven homeless shelter. It also supports COPE Thanksgiving and Christmas programs as well as other program needs.
The church provides volunteers and supplies to the Wilson A. Garnet Public Library children’s crafts and summer reading programs and supports the Y.W.C.A.’s Hurt to Hope program as well.
