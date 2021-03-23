CHILLICOTHE, OHIO – National Social Work Month is a great time to celebrate the great profession of Social Work. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics identifies Social Work as one of the fastest growing professions in the U.S. with more than 700,000 professional Social Workers employed in the United States. Social Workers play a crucial role in our nation’s health care system and have played a key role in this nation’s response to COVID-19 and helping individuals, families and communities cope with the pandemic.
The 2021 theme is “Social Workers are ESSENTIAL”, and at the Chillicothe VA, Social Work Services are an important part of health care. Social Workers are vital in helping Veterans and their families with problems associated with medical, physical or mental health concerns.
At the Chillicothe VA, over 60 Social Workers care for Veterans in all areas of the facility, including primary care, community living centers, inpatient and outpatient mental health, housing, suicide prevention, caregiver support, substance abuse treatment, psychosocial rehabilitation, transition and care management, VA group homes, home care, and many others!
Social workers often are unsung heroes, but they play an essential role in helping people from all walks of life and backgrounds to live life to the fullest. During Social Work Month, learn more about this amazing profession, and say a kind word to the social workers in your lives.
Veterans not enrolled in the VA healthcare system are encouraged to visit www.chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.
