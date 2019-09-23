PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS

Beaver Township

8.49 acres: Andrea Dawn Hess and Darren Hess to Brian Felts and Susan Felts. Warranty Deed. August 7, 2019. 

6.088 acres: James R. Glaze Sr. and Peggy A. Glaze to Brian Lee Fyffe and Amanda Michelle Fyffe. Survivorship Deed. August 14, 2019. 

Mifflin Township

Tracts: Michael Lowman and Melissa Lowman to LRM Limited LLC. Warranty Deed. August 7, 2019. 

Union Township

3.1890 acres: Cathy D. Chandler, James A. Chandler, Timothy R. Lowe and Wendy Lowe to Audrey J. Nickell. Warranty Deed. August 8, 2019. 

Scioto Township

Tract: Phillip Royster and Vickie Royster to Steven M. Williams and Jennifer H. Williams. Survivorship Deed. August 9, 2019. 

0.7 acres: John M. Burnside, Steven H. Burnside, Kathy Burnside, and Lisa Burnside to Daniel Mast and Linda Mast. Survivorship Deed. August 20, 2019. 

Seal Township

Lots 95 & 96 Patterson Heights: James H. Ooten to Jamie Ooten and Amber Ooten. Survivorship Deed. August 9, 2019. 

6.618 acres: Robert D. Silver to Fredrick S. Fink. Warranty Deed. August 16, 2019. 

Camp Creek Township

2.038 acres: John E. Hostetler and Martha J. Hostetler to Travis Wellman. Warranty Deed. August 12, 2019. 

Tracts: Melinda Stuckey and Melinda L. Stuckey to Milan Dodig. Warranty Deed. August 15, 2019. 

Scioto Township

36.6928 acres: Steven M. Williams and Jennifer Williams to Nathan Adams and Jessica Adams. Survivorship Deed. August 13, 2019. 

8.3342 acres: Steven M. Williams and Jennifer Williams to Steven M. Williams, Jennifer Williams, and Jennifer H. Williams. Quit Claim Deed. August 13, 2019. 

Benton Township

1.7061 acres: Kenneth R. Suttles to Francis K. Doan. Warranty Deed. August 1, 2019.

1.843 acres: Dale R. Bauer and Rebecca J. Bauer to Jeffrey A. Gullett and Shanna Mustard. Survivorship Deed. August 13, 2019. 

12.82 acres: Shela Blaney to Bruce Muncy. Warranty Deed. August 21, 2019. 

