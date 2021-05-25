Students in Mrs. Gowen, Mr. Bolin, Mr. Kellough, and Mr. Crabtree’s classes at Waverly Intermediate School participated in STEM design activities. Each third grade class read a book together and collaborated a project. Each had the option to either built a treehouse, house, or ferris wheel.
The students worked together to design their project, build it and complete a journal writing. Waverly City Schools Superintendent Mr. Ed Dickens was invited to view their hard work and final projects.
