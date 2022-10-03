Curbside Flu Shots Oct 3, 2022 Oct 3, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAVERLY, OH (October 3, 2022) – With flu season here, you have the power to protect yourself, your family, and your loved ones from influenza this year.Adena Family and Internal Medicine – Waverly is holding a curbside flu shot event during which anyone six months and older can get their flu shot without ever leaving their vehicle.The curbside flu shot event will be Saturday, Oct, 8 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Adena Urgent Care facility in Wacerly, located at 12340 State Route 104.No appointments are needed.Most insurance companies will cover the cost of a yearly flu shot. Self-pay will also be accepted through a credit or debit card at a cost of $19.99. No cash.For more about Adena Health Center – Waverly, its health care providers, and full range of services, visit Adena.org/health-center-waverly. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flu Curbside Medicine Waverly Cost Adena Family Insurance Company Health Care Provider Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Brass Monkey opens it doors October 10 Ohio Attorney General visits Pike County Besver Oktoberfest Queen Candidates Rhoden family members, friends testify in Wagner murder trial Eagles win second straight SOC I battle Trending Recipes
