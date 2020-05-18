PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Feb. 13, 2020
Thomas L. Litteral - Marked lanes. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Case was waived by defendant. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Feb. 19, 2020
Robert L. Cordell - Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; defendant is going to STAR. No cost to defendant.
Justin C. Hoskins - Hit skip. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Ellen L. Frederick - Assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Randy J. Morgensen - Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. Restitution paid. No cost to defendant.
Randy J. Morgensen - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant to pay restitution to Vicki Leeth in the amount of $3,695.36 (paid in full on Jan. 9, 2020).
Brooklyn L. Yeley - Distracted driving. Pled no contest. Reduced. The court acknowledges that defendant has completed the distracted driving class and a substance abuse counseling program.
Brooklyn L. Yeley - Physical control. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. Restitution paid. No cost to defendant.
John D. Lightle - Handle firearm. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Johnny R. Kerns - License forfeit. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Johnny R. Kerns - Driving under suspension - non. compliance license suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Six months standard probation. $40 fine. $100 in court costs.
Jeffrey Sowards - Distracted driving. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $25 fine.
Christopher L. May - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Victim failed to appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.
Steven K. Richards - Carrying concealed weapon. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion probation violation in 16TRD1718 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Kelly J. Mitchell - Criminal mischief. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Juanita Fyffe. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 114 Lucas Street, Apartment A, Piketon, Ohio 45661. Defendant shall undergo mental health counseling.
Wesley S. Hurt - Theft. led no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from the premises located at Wal-Mart, Waverly, Ohio 45690. Defendant shall undergo mental health counseling. $100 in court costs.
Jessany Penn - Driving under suspension (fail to reinstate). Pled guilty. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Jessany Penn - Non. compliance license suspension. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Michael J. Mayes - Driving under suspension (fail to reinstate). Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year of standard probation. Defendant shall serve 40 hours of community service as assigned by the probation office.
Michael J. Mayes - Driving under suspension - operator's license forfeit. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year of standard probation. Defendant shall serve 40 hours of community service as assigned by the probation office.
Timothy R. Hilliard - Non. compliance license suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Six months standard probation. $125 fine. $100 in court costs.
Tracy L. Henderson - OVI/Under the influence. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. $375 fine. $100 in court costs. 3 jail days. License suspended from Feb. 19, 2020 through Feb. 18, 2021.
Tracy L. Henderson - Marked lanes. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.